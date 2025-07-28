The Rumford Police Department is seeking a $1 million grant from the federal government to purchase public safety equipment.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins, chair of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, has advanced $14,566,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending for Maine law enforcement and public safety upgrades. The funding for Rumford is included in that package, which now awaits consideration by the full Senate and House.

Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan said the funds would be used for technology infrastructure upgrades and advancements for things like fixed, body-worn and cruiser cameras, computer server/systems, evidence analysis systems (to analyzed seized cell phones, computers, etc. for forensic evidence), patrol rifles and ballistic shields, less-lethal weapon systems, narcotics analyzer and forensic testing for drug prosecutions.

“The proposal, in part, would directly benefit (shared resources) communities throughout Northern Oxford County,” Milligan said.

Phoebe Ferraiolo, communications director for Sen. Susan Collins, said that according to the application submitted by Rumford PD to Senator Collins, the funding would support the purchase of upgraded technology to combat drug trafficking.

“These technological and safety advantages will act as a force-multipliers, assisting in conducting more thorough drug trafficking investigations,” Ferraiolo said. “Rumford PD plans to replace current, aged equipment and add new technology to assist in combating the largest problem the area faces, unlawful drug trafficking in and around Rumford,” she said.

In a news release, Collins said, “It is critical that the men and women who make up Maine’s finest and bravest have access to the most effective equipment to better protect themselves and our communities.

“This funding would improve public safety efforts and emergency response capacity throughout Maine. As the Chair of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for this funding as the appropriations process moves forward,” Collins added.