The Androscoggin Land Trust will submit a grant application to the state Bureau of Parks and Lands to build new bridges and improve older bridges and trails on Jay’s recreation land behind the schools to connect to French Falls Park.

Amy Soper, a trust stewardship director for the Auburn organization, gave the Jay Select Board a presentation on the application proposal on Monday night. The grant will be through the $30 million Maine Trails Bond approved by voters in November 2024 to repair, improve and expand trails in the state. The Jay Selectboard voted unanimously in January 2024 to support the bond.

The trails behind the schools don’t allow for motorized machines but do allow walking and biking. The nearby Whistle Stop Trail allows motorized recreation vehicles, including ATVs and snowmobiles.

The plan is to connect trails at French Falls Park on French Falls Lane with more than 120 acres of recreation property, featuring several trails, behind the Spruce Mountain schools in Jay.

The grant for $30,000 requires a 20% match that will can come from private and public sources, including in-kind work and donations of lumber, Soper said.

Androscoggin Land Trust will oversee the project and the financial aspect of the grant, she said.

There will be five bridges, measuring a total of about 150 feet. Some are existing and need improving. There will be two new bridges and one bridge to be replaced: a 25-foot bridge on the Oak Trail, 18-foot bridge on the Mix Trail and a 90-foot bridge on the Adventure Trail.

The proposal also includes funds to improve signage and better parking for recreationists on Osgood Road, off state Route 133.

A new trail was put in last year from the Regional School Unit 73 bus garage to near Spruce Mountain Elementary School, Rob Taylor, trust stewardship chairperson, said. Taylor is also a longtime school teacher in the school district. There are several learning areas along the trail.

The trails will be connected so that people can walk or bike, crossing the street where a crosswalk exists across from Community Drive that leads to the high and middle schools to get to French Falls Park. The town leases about 10 acres from the land trust for a $1 a year. The town entered the 40-year agreement with the trust in 2015.

People will also be able to connect with the 14-mile, multi-use Whistle Stop Trail that runs from Jay to West Farmington.

The school district also has a grant to help rebuild the tennis courts adjacent to the elementary school that will have some funds available to improve trails, she said.

There will also be enhancements to the Rock Hill Trail from Lavoie Street to the ball field.

“I think you are doing great,” Terry Bergeron, chairman of the Select Board said. Other board members agreed.

Taylor said they early in the process.

The application is due by Sept. 26 and if approved, the trail work will begin in the spring of 2026.

Soper also told the board there will be a Rock the Mountain event adjacent to Spruce Mountain Ski Area on Sept. 27 at the Nordic ski trails area owned by the trust, Soper said.

There will be a rail jam and snow will be brought in, Soper said. There will be a live bank, open mic and food. My Dad’s Place in North Jay will hold the liquor license for the event and provide the food.

“Things are happening in Jay,” Soper said.