FARMINGTON — Downtown Farmington was bustling Saturday, July 26, as the 60th annual Summerfest brought a day of sun, smiles and celebration to the heart of Franklin County.

People turned out for the community event, which filled the streets with live music, food, games, contests, and activities for all ages. The free, all-day festival marked its milestone year with expanded entertainment and strong community support.

Among the highlights was the Amazing Summerfest Race, a high-energy scavenger hunt coordinated by Joe Musumeci of Farmington Underground. Teams in colorful costumes raced through downtown solving puzzles for prizes awarded for best time, best costumes, and team spirit.

At 11 a.m., children paraded down Main Street for the ninth annual Children’s Parade. This year’s theme, “Kids on Wheels,” featured a variety of decorated bikes, wagons, scooters, and strollers. Awards were presented in Meetinghouse Park, where families gathered to cheer on the participants.

Adding spectacle to the parade and festival grounds were the Woodside One Wheelers of Topsham. The young troupe impressed crowds throughout the day with unicycle routines, juggling, and stilt-walking.

Advertisement

Music filled the air from three different stages, with performances by Lumus, The Bank Mules, Crooked Bill, Arizona Rose, Randy Gauvin, Jan & John, and Leigh Wilkinson. The main stage, set up on a flatbed trailer donated by Steve Brady of Brady’s Snowmobiles, anchored the Broadway corridor.

Festivalgoers enjoyed a wide range of fare in the Food Court, from kettle corn and root beer floats to chicken barbecue and Tex-Mex. Vendors included Eve’s Garden, The Family Table Kitchen and Bakery, The Sweet Life Kettle Corn, Tex-Mex Express, and the American Legion.

Children packed Meetinghouse Park for a petting zoo, yoga, carnival games, balloon art, sno-cones, and magical entertainment by Markus and Angelique Steelgrave.

The festival also welcomed back Farmington’s “Got Talent” competition, judged in part by Crooked Bill. This year’s expanded categories showcased a range of talents, including music, skits, dance and illusions.