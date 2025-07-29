FAYETTE — The Fayette All Age Friendly Committee, also known as the Fayette All Ages Group, invited Fayette Central School pre-K/kindergarten teacher Susan Morin to its July meeting to share the history and purpose of the Giving Tree program. Morin explained how the confidential, community-supported initiative ensures local children have gifts to open during the holidays, and members discussed ways they might help lighten the workload and expand outreach.

At a recent meeting of the All Age Friendly Committee, Morin, a teacher at Fayette Central School and organizer of the annual Fayette Giving Tree holiday program, described the roots and logistics of the project.

Morin said the Giving Tree program has operated for “at least 20 years.”

“In college I volunteered for Toys for Tots,” she said, adding that the Fayette effort is tailored to serve only the local community.

Residents in need submit confidential requests, and local families or individuals may “adopt” a child’s wish tag from a tree set up at the town vote or participate via an online list that was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing even people as far away as California to take part.

Morin explained that gifts are not wrapped, but the committee “can help with tape and wrapping paper.” Elaine Wilcox, a committee member, added that many parents prefer to wrap gifts themselves: “I think they feel like a part of it if they are wrapping the gift and putting the child’s name on it.”

Receipts are encouraged “if needed to be exchanged or (to) swap out a gift,” Morin said.

Gift cards, especially those redeemable at Hannaford, have proved “amazing gifts,” she added. “In the past we did food baskets. And then we added Hannaford gift cards so families can get what they want.”

Deborah Dubord, also a member of the All Age Friendly Committee, told Morin: “I know you have a lot of work and we would like to help take some of the work off your hands.”

Wilcox noted that Fayette Baptist Church also supports families with gift baskets. She suggested combining gift baskets with gift cards and arranging deliveries — while underscoring the importance of maintaining confidentiality.

Morin said that last year the program served 14 children. She hopes to reach more families but is “unsure how to go about that.”

Plans for extending the program this holiday season include discussions about adding cookie tins, though allergy concerns were raised, another committee member suggested labeling tags to indicate gluten-free treats.

Members also discussed various formats for giving, including a “present walk” where children shop for gifts for their families in school. That model, they said, might be paired with a cookie decorating event or Santa visit.

During the meeting, the Fayette Recreation Committee committed to assembling 10 holiday gift baskets and offered to help organize a potential “present walk” event. The committee plans to consult with Superintendent Courtney Lyons to determine if the event can be held at the school and what timing would work best.

Looking beyond the Giving Tree, the committee is coordinating community events like a fall barbecue with the school, library and other groups; exploring a trunk-or-treat event; and supporting a children’s “shopping day” at school where children pick gifts, volunteers wrap them, and parents enjoy refreshments, something attendees reportedly appreciated because the children’s purchases remain surprises.

“It takes a village,” Wilcox said.

Morin was thanked for her leadership in organizing the Giving Tree and working to ease the workload for volunteers.

The Fayette All Age Friendly Committee meets monthly on the third Monday at Starling Hall, typically from 9:30 to 11 a.m.