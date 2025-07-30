CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Select Board discussed the potential installation of security cameras at the town office and preparations for the upcoming Chesterville Fun Day during its most recent meeting.
Board members reviewed a proposal to enhance security by installing surveillance cameras both inside and outside the town office building. Some residents have voiced support for the move, citing concerns about safety and accountability. No final decision was made, and the board plans to gather additional quotes and revisit the discussion at a future meeting.
In other business, preparations are underway for Chesterville Fun Day, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 16. Organizers say the event will feature a parade, games, food, and community vendors. Volunteers are still needed, and residents interested in helping are encouraged to contact the town office.
The board also addressed routine town business, including updates from the road foreman and a review of recent expenditures. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 7.
