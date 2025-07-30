1 min read

Chesterville Family Fun Day offers barbeque Aug.16 in Chesterville, seen here in 2024. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Select Board discussed the potential installation of security cameras at the town office and preparations for the upcoming Chesterville Fun Day during its most recent meeting.

Board members reviewed a proposal to enhance security by installing surveillance cameras both inside and outside the town office building. Some residents have voiced support for the move, citing concerns about safety and accountability. No final decision was made, and the board plans to gather additional quotes and revisit the discussion at a future meeting.

In other business, preparations are underway for Chesterville Fun Day, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 16. Organizers say the event will feature a parade, games, food, and community vendors. Volunteers are still needed, and residents interested in helping are encouraged to contact the town office.

The board also addressed routine town business, including updates from the road foreman and a review of recent expenditures. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 32 years and mom of eight...

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.