WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church returns with our famous lobster roll bagged lunches for the Wilton Blueberry Festival. Saturday, August 2, beginning at 11 am. Sales are by pre-order for pick-up or by walk-up until sold out (cash or check only). Lunches include a fresh, clear meat lobster roll with chips, a homemade brownie, and beverage (your choice of: Coke, Diet Coke, Brisk iced tea, or bottled water).

The cost per lunch is $22. If you would like to pre-order for pick-up, please call the church office at 207-645-2639 or email [email protected]. Include in your message: number of lunches, choice of drink(s), name, and phone number. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St. in Wilton. Sales take place in the front churchyard, where you may also stay and dine at tables under our shade trees. As always, we thank you for your support and look forward to seeing you once again this year!