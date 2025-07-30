FARMINGTON – The UMF Emery Community Arts Center is inviting the public to enjoy an evening of live music on Friday, August 8, at 7 p.m., featuring the sounds of Lumus. The concert will take place on the Emery lawn and is free and open to the public. Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. If it rains, the concert will be moved indoors to Emery’s performance space.

Lumus is a five-piece, mostly-90s covers, pop band from Farmington. The group formed in 2022 from a collection of all-in-fools-for-d’-beat who met by chance while admiring a red drumset in a pawnshop window as Lake Street Dive played from a passing car. Their unique style fuses tight grooves and transcendent vocal harmonies with dance-your-face-off rhythms that let the music make the message, and the message is go ahead and rock the night into oblivion.

Now hailed as one of the top five of ‘Franklin County’s Top Five’ by fans, Lumus has performed at the iconic Homestead Kitchen Bar & Bakery, Farmhouse Beer Garden, and Ayuh Cider on Morrison Hill Road.

Band members include: Frank Giampietro – bass, John Lawson – guitar, Savannah Leavitt – vocals, Jordyn Libby – vocals, and Ethan Wright – drums.

The Emery Community Arts Center is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. The Flex Space Gallery is open Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Please check Emery’s website for updates at https://wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/

For more information, contact Ann Bartges, director of UMF Emery Community Arts Center, at [email protected] or 207-778-7461.