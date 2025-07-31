Griffin Chouinard, 10, of Farmington, and his stepfather, Terry Storer, were on their way to Baxter State Park, north of Millinocket, on Thursday morning to hike the last of the state’s 4,000-foot and higher mountains in Maine.

They and their dog, Rosie, a walker coonhound, plan to hike North Brother Mountain, a 4,151-footer Friday.

It will take about six hours to cover the 8 miles, Storer said.

Chouinard started hiking the tallest mountains in Maine last year when he was 8. They have documented each hike with photos.

“We like being outside,” Storer said.

“We’ve seen some beautiful views,” he said, and a variety of wildlife. “We’ve seen birds, deer, rabbits and squirrels but no bear.”

Their dog saw a rabbit which ran right into Storer.

The most unique bird they saw was a spruce grouse on Old Speck Mountain.

Chouinard, an incoming fifth-grader at Cascade Brook School in Farmington, said he enjoys hiking and has learned perseverance.

He enjoys the entertainment and has fun while doing it, Chouinard said.

He started with hiking small mountains, then moved on to medium sized and then to 4,000 feet and higher. He and his stepdad hiked Mount Katahdin, the highest mountain in Maine at 5,269 feet, at the beginning of the summer.

Very often a hike starts out easy at the bottom and gets rockier and harder the higher you go, Chouinard and Storer said.

The duo is heading to Montana for his 11th birthday on Aug. 8 to climb a taller mountain.

The next big hike they will take on is conquering the Terrifying 25 list of the scariest mountains in New Hampshire, Storer said.