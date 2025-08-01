STATE — Gardeners with a passion for community service are invited to apply for the 2025-26 Master Gardener Volunteer training offered by the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. This program combines in-depth horticultural education with meaningful community service. Applications are open now through August 15, by 4:30 p.m., with training to begin in October. The program is open to individuals living anywhere in Maine; however, space may be limited in some counties.

The Master Gardener Volunteer program features a flexible, online curriculum with self-paced modules, live virtual Q&A sessions with horticulture experts, and a 40-hour hands-on volunteer internship. After completing the training, certified Master Gardener Volunteers contribute at least 20 volunteer hours annually to projects such as community and school gardens, educational events, and local food security initiatives.

“This program empowers gardeners of all experience levels to create meaningful change in their communities. Each year, we watch volunteers grow—not just in horticultural knowledge, but in confidence, connection, and sense of purpose. It’s inspiring to see how a shared love of gardening can bloom into lasting impact across Maine,” said Pamela Hargest, Horticulture Professional for UMaine Extension.

For gardening enthusiasts seeking the educational content without the volunteer commitment, Extension will also offer the Maine Gardener Training, a non-volunteer track open for registration starting September 29, with no application required.

Details on course fees, the full schedule, and how to apply are available on the Master Gardener Volunteer Training program website. For questions or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact us at 207-581-3188 or [email protected].