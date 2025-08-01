FRANKLIN COUNTY — Seven recent high school graduates have been named 2025 Mitchell Scholars by the Mitchell Institute. The 2025 Scholars join more than 3,800 past recipients who have been unlocking their potential, having successful college experiences, and contributing to the vitality of their communities since 1995. Students receive a $10,000 scholarship award, along with ongoing personal and professional support to ensure they find success in their journey throughout college and beyond.

These students include:

Diana Cayer – Dirigo High School

Ruth Gusler – Mt. Abram High School

Kara Daggett – Mt. Blue High School

Natalee Orr – Mt. Blue High School

Parker Smith – Rangeley Lakes Regional School

Bluebell Chen – Spruce Mountain High School

Hannah Perkins – Spruce Mountain High School

“Senator Mitchell realized a bold vision when he created the Mitchell Institute — to increase the likelihood that young people from every community in Maine will aspire to, pursue, and achieve a college education,” said Jared Cash, CEO. “In our 30th year, his vision is more important than ever before. We’re proud to support these remarkable young people as they begin journeys that will benefit Maine for generations to come.”

Each year, the Mitchell Institute receives more than 1,600 applications and is tasked with choosing at least one student from every public school in the state. Scholars are chosen with a balanced view of their financial needs, academic achievement, and community impact.

This year marks the largest class in Mitchell’s thirty-year history – with 200 Scholars in total.

But this year was unique in more ways than just the numbers: “Every part of the Mitchell community had a hand in choosing who made up the incoming class,” said Casey Near, Scholarship Director. “I was joined by our Access Ambassadors to help promote the Mitchell Institute on visits to high schools, and Alumni were able to read applications for the first time ever, along with the staff and board, to help select recipients.”

The benefits of this unique program can be proven through its statistics: Scholars graduate college at a rate 30% higher than the national average; 81% are working in career-related jobs; 29% report they hold a master’s degree; 10% hold either a doctorate, JD, or an MBA; and 71% say access to the Mitchell Board, Donors, and Alumni network have had a positive impact on their careers.