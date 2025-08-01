LIVERMORE FALLS — A small but enthusiastic group of teens and adults gathered at Treat Memorial Library this summer for Neon Nostalgia Night, an evening of retro-inspired, glow-in-the-dark crafts that celebrated creativity and community under black lights.

Assistant Director Alana Knapp said the event fit perfectly with this year’s Summer Reading Program theme, Level Up at Your Library, which emphasizes learning through games and play. “I thought it would be fun to have an arts and crafts night that recalled the retro activities of the ’80s and ’90s,” she said.

Participants explored a variety of glowing activities, including keychain and jewelry making, glowing art supplies, and the crowd favorite, glow-in-the-dark fuse beads. “The fuse beads were by far our most popular craft. Everyone made at least one creation,” Knapp said.

A standout moment came when the group gathered around to admire their finished pieces under black light. “Each creation was so unique in the way it glowed!” she said.

Artwork from the event was showcased in a virtual “Glowing Gallery” on the library’s social media platforms, where each artist was credited alongside their work.

Many attendees, Knapp noted, had never used fuse beads before and appreciated the opportunity to try something new. “They really enjoyed the process,” she said.

Due to positive feedback and growing interest, Knapp said the library plans to continue glow-themed programming. “Since we debuted our black light paint nights last year, we think it’s fun to have a ‘glow’ event every year,” she said. “Whether it’s paint or beads or some other activity, we’ll definitely have more glow-themed programming. Folks should reach out if they have specific things they’d like to see next summer, glowing or not”