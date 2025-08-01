To the Editor:

“Social Security’s Legacy and Its Future,” an AARP article in the Bangor Daily News, highlights some of the key challenges facing Social Security. On its 90th anniversary, these challenges put a spotlight on a program that has served as the foundation of retirement income for millions of Americans.

Here in Maine, 369,221 Mainers collect Social Security benefits, and approximately 102,000 Mainers aged 65 and older are lifted out of poverty through their Social Security checks. Social Security helps Mainers live and retire with dignity, offers crucial support to those with disabilities, and serves as a financial lifeline for families navigating the loss of a loved one.

Congress hasn’t provided the funding necessary to ensure the Social Security Administration (SSA) can deliver quality customer service. In fact, funding to improve the program has long been on the decline. SSA funding has dropped by 9% since 2018.

The new Social Security Commissioner would be well served by re-committing the Social Security Administration to providing timely, efficient, and effective customer service. SSA needs to be clear when communicating any possible changes and what effects the lower staffing levels will have. And Congress needs to provide oversight to ensure that customer service is prioritized at an agency that is tasked with serving Americans everywhere.

André Chassé

Volunteer State President

AARP Maine