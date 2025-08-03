JAY — Jay-Niles Memorial Library is reclaiming a piece of its architectural history with the installation of new granite steps made from North Jay stone, a project years in the making, now possible thanks to local support and a $50,000 grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation.

“For many years there were stairs coming up to the library,” said library Director Tamara Hoke. “I remember them from when I was a child.”

Though the original steps were removed prior to her becoming director, they were a nostalgic memory for many in the community. “Folks have commented over the years that they missed the stairs and being able to use the front entrance,” Hoke said.

The original steps may have been granite or concrete, she said. The front landscaping that replaced them became difficult to maintain and gradually deteriorated.

What started as a dream in 2018 turned into a determined mission.

“I first became somewhat obsessed with this idea around 2018, if I am recalling correctly,” Hoke said. “I thought, ‘wouldn’t it be cool to use local granite and recreate the stairs coming up to the library?’”

Hoke reached out to Polycor, the company that operates the North Jay quarry, which offered to donate the granite. But while materials were secured, labor remained a hurdle.

“I searched high and low to find someone. It was a larger project than most contractors wanted to take on, and some of the quotes to install were astronomical,” she said.

The financial constraints of a small public library added to the challenge.

“As much as my board of trustees liked the idea (in theory), they were not comfortable taking money out of our endowment to install them, because as you know with an old building, issues are always around the corner that are much more pressing that need attention,” Hoke said.

Despite the uncertainty, she took a leap of faith.

“I gave Polycor the go-ahead to create the slabs, which was a gamble because I wasn’t sure how we were going to pay to have them installed,” she said. “They reassured me that they could store them as long as needed.”

Hoke began applying for grants. Her first application to the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation was unsuccessful, as was a second attempt to another source. But she didn’t give up.

“Finally, I reapplied to the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation, making some adjustments to the previous application and lo and behold, I got it,” she said. “This was December of 2023 when I got the check in the mail.”

With funding in hand, Hoke was quick to share the good news.

“I got in touch with Ben at Cunningham Property Services and said, ‘Guess what? We have funds.’” she said. Cunningham had previously agreed to take on the job if funding materialized.

Unfortunately, weather delays and scheduling pushed the project back another year. “Finally, here we are in 2025 and (we) are happy to say that the work out front has commenced,” Hoke said.

The project now includes more than just steps. Plans include a new retaining wall with proper drainage, a patio to replace the deteriorating brick one, wrought iron fencing and a custom-made “book bench” by local artist C.R. Gray. Grimaldi’s Concrete offered to pour the concrete pad for the bench.

Despite the $50,000 grant, costs continue to rise, Hoke said.

“We still have some items on our want list as prices have increased and the $50,000 will easily get eaten up with this list,” she said. “We would like some outdoor furniture so that we can do programming outside. If anyone knows of any community organizations that might be able to donate to the cause, that would be great, or if anyone wants to donate money directly to us, we would be so appreciative.”

For Hoke, this project is about more than aesthetics, it’s about history, community, and pride in local resources. The original library building wasn’t constructed using North Jay granite due to a rumored feud.

“The story that I heard was that there was some sort of feud between the Niles family and the company that owned the quarry at the time, so the granite on the building was hauled in from Hallowell,” she said. “So, needless to say, having some granite from practically in the library’s backyard became a goal of mine.”