FARMINGTON — Downtown traffic was detoured early Sunday morning as members of the Farmington Rotary Club painted sidewalks and a large Rotary wheel in the middle of the Main and Broadway intersection. The temporary closure, from 6 to 9 a.m., allowed volunteers to safely complete the project celebrating 100 years of Rotary service to the Greater Farmington community. Traffic was redirected down Front Street, with only local access permitted in the intersection during the work.