1 min read

Farmington Rotarians paint a large yellow Rotary wheel at the intersection of Main Street and Broadway on Sunday, Aug. 3, in downtown Farmington. The artwork celebrates 100 years of Rotary service to the Greater Farmington community. Traffic was detoured during the morning project to ensure public and volunteer safety. (Courtesy photo)

FARMINGTON — Downtown traffic was detoured early Sunday morning as members of the Farmington Rotary Club painted sidewalks and a large Rotary wheel in the middle of the Main and Broadway intersection. The temporary closure, from 6 to 9 a.m., allowed volunteers to safely complete the project celebrating 100 years of Rotary service to the Greater Farmington community. Traffic was redirected down Front Street, with only local access permitted in the intersection during the work.

A Farmington Rotarian paints colorful sidewalk art at the corner of Main Street and Broadway on Sunday, Aug. 3. The sidewalk decorations and a large Rotary wheel in the intersection mark the club’s 100 years of community service. (Courtesy photo)
A freshly painted Rotary wheel brightens the intersection of Main Street and Broadway in Farmington on Sunday, Aug. 3. Volunteers from the Farmington Rotary Club created the artwork to celebrate the club’s 100th anniversary of service to the Greater Farmington community. (Courtesy photo)

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal.

