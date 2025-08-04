KINGFIELD — The Kingfield Select Board voted Monday to allocate up to $10,000 to support the town’s first vote to withdraw from Maine School Administrative District 58, approving funding for legal and administrative costs tied to the process.

The first withdrawal vote is set for Sept. 16, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Town Manager Leanna Ross Targett said the money would be used for legal consultation, document preparation and other technical expenses required to move the process forward.

“We’ll need to determine what figure to put in the article,” Targett said. “I’ve looked at the past numbers, and legal fees alone could be upwards of five thousand depending on how far the process goes.”

“I think ten is a safe ceiling,” she added. “It doesn’t mean we’ll spend it all, but it gives flexibility.”

Select Board member Hunter Lander questioned whether $10,000 might be too high, but Select Board member Wade Browne said he preferred to err on the side of caution.

“Better to have extra than not enough,” Browne said.

The article will appear on the warrant ahead of a public hearing scheduled for Aug. 18.

Board members noted increased community involvement in the weeks leading up to the vote.

“People are really engaged with the school withdrawal question, and it shows,” Lander said.

“It’s been good to see respectful, thoughtful input,” Select Board member Kimberly Jordan said.