The "Off Beat Boys" perform the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" to win the talent show during the Aug. 1 wrap-up event for the Spruce Mountain Summer Rec program in Jay. (Courtesy photo) Daisy, River and Harper sit arm-in-arm as they watch Noelle sing "Drivers License" by Olivia Rodrigo during the Aug. 1 talent show wrap-up of the Spruce Mountain Summer Rec program in Jay. (Courtesy photo) The Crock Squad gets the crowd moving with their performance of the "Macarena" during the Aug. 1 talent show at the Spruce Mountain Summer Rec program wrap-up in Jay. (Courtesy photo)