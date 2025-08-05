WILTON — The 2025 Wilton Blueberry Festival, held Aug. 1-2, was another resounding success, filling the streets with music, food, contests and community spirit.

The weekend began Friday afternoon with the 1-mile fun run from Cushing Drive, followed by a lively street dance featuring the Bracy Trio at 300 Main Street.

Families lined the streets Saturday morning for the annual parade, themed “The Rockin’ ’80s,” which stepped off from Weld Road and continued through downtown. Parade winners included Revolution Rec cheering in first place, Wildcat Cheering in second, and the Rockin’ ’80s Red Hat Ladies in third.

More than 60 events were offered across the two-day celebration, including vendor booths, pie-eating contests and a robot demonstration by the Mt. Blue High School Blue Crew Robotics team.

The baking contest brought out local talent, with Gwyn McCormick of Wilton taking first in the youth category for her maple blueberry loaf Second place was given to Haley Carrier of Wilton for a Lemon Blueberry Cake. Laura Columbia of Farmington won both first and second in the adult category with a blueberry flan and mini blueberry pies.

The festivities wrapped up Saturday night with fireworks over Wilson Pond.