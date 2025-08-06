JAY — The Brett M. Staples Brain Disorder Awareness Coalition convened community leaders and healthcare professionals July 23 to promote understanding and advocacy around serious brain disorders in Maine.

Held in memory of Brett Staples, who died in 2024 after living with schizoaffective disorder, the event brought together state Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, and three advisory board members: Franklin County Sheriff Aaron Skolfield, emergency room physician assistant Sarah Skolfield, and Jennifer Johnson, who also serves on the board of the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center.

The coalition, founded by Bob Staples of Jay, aims to educate law enforcement, medical personnel, and the public about brain disorders and the legal tools available for early intervention, such as Maine’s Progressive Treatment Program.

The gathering marked a public show of support from regional leaders as the organization continues to build partnerships and raise awareness about treatment options for individuals with severe mental illness.