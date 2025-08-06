KINGFIELD — A new firetruck ordered last year is expected to be delivered in January 2026, Fire Chief Fred Nichols told the Select Board at its meeting Monday.
“The firetruck we have coming was actually ordered a year ago,” Nichols said. “The chassis has already been delivered to the body company.” Final assembly is underway, and the department is preparing for the arrival of the new vehicle.
Nichols sought the board’s permission to put the department’s current truck out to bid in anticipation of the new truck’s delivery. All financing for the new truck has been completed.
Attention is now turning to the town’s 30-year-old tanker truck, which Nichols said is being replaced in the near future.
“It’s still functional,” he said, “but parts are harder to get, and it’s not up to modern standards.”
