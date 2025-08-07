RUMFORD — Veteran education administrator Jim Hodgkin has been named principal of Rumford Elementary School this fall.

The Regional School Unit 10 board of directors selected him following an executive session Aug. 4. His annual salary will be $110,000.

Hodgkin, who is from Leeds, served this past school year as assistant director of Buildings, Grounds and Transportation for the Mountain Valley School District.

He succeeds Jodi Ellis.

In January, when the new Mountain Valley Community School opens in Mexico, he will be principal for the lower grades and Carrie Luce will be principal of the upper grades.

The $92 million school will serve about 1,000 students in prekindergarten through eighth grade. It will replace Mountain Valley Middle and Meroby Elementary schools, both in Mexico, and Rumford Elementary School.

Prior to serving with RSU 10, Hodgkin was superintendent of Winthrop Public Schools for four years.

From 2009-17, Hodgkin served as superintendent of the Oak Hill Consolidated School District, serving Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales.

He was hired in 2003 as superintendent of the former Maine School Administrative District 43 in Rumford where he served for six years.

Hodgkin began his career at Embden Elementary School as a teacher, quickly advancing to principal. He also served as assistant principal and athletic director at Tripp Middle School in Turner, principal of Leeds Central School, Maranacook Community School in Readfield, Gray-New Gloucester Middle School in Gray, and four years as principal of Monmouth Middle School.

Following another executive meeting Aug. 4, the board approved hiring Diana Charest as an assistant director of special services with an annual salary of $85,000. She succeeds Ross Chicoine.