WELD — Meet some interesting writers at the Weld Free Public Library’s Author Talk & Book Signing on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 4 p.m. in the Weld Town Hall.

Authors include Dennis Cleasby – Biography & Art; Brent West & Amanda Laliberte – Recreational Trails/ High Peaks Alliance; Roger Lambert – Outdoor Adventures; Dena Polko – Fiction; Ron Morin – Autobiography/EMS; Sarah Phoebe Schneider – The Telling Room; Michael Burke – Short Stories, Memoir/ Adventure; and Julia Bouwsma – Maine Poet Laureate/ Malaga Island.