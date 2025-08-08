RUMFORD — The Planning Board voted unanimously Wednesday to postpone action on one of two large subdivisions proposed for Rumford Center Village until September.

Chairman Travis Palmer told the board and the 40 people in attendance they should take more time before voting.

“Your voices have been heard and we have a lot of information to digest before making a responsible decision tonight,” Palmer said. “My suggestion to the board is to postpone the vote and table it until next month to adequately sift through all the resources we have to make sure we do our due diligence, ensuring this project meets all the codes, ordinance and state legislation.”

The next regular meeting of the Rumford Planning Board is 6 p.m. Sept. 3 in the Rumford Falls Auditorium at the Town Hall, 145 Congress St.

“The Planning Board’s role is to make sure that projects meet local ordinances and state law,” Palmer said. “It’s not to inject our personal philosophies and personal biases into our interpretations.”

Prior to Wednesday’s meeting, an hourlong public hearing was held for the project planned for the land next to the former Lufkin School at 1378 Route 2, which is now the museum for the Rumford Historical Society.

Paul Linet, founder and president of 3i Housing of Maine, based in Topsham, said they are creating an “old-fashioned” New England-style neighborhood with 37 units, which includes one-, two- and three-bedroom single-family homes, a few two-story duplexes, and two apartment buildings with 16 rental apartments, on about 5.5 acres of a 40-acre parcel. The design will fit seamlessly with its surroundings and adjacent properties.

Forty people signed in to be at the public hearing, most of them from Rumford Center Village. About 10 residents spoke in opposition to the project and asked questions.

“I don’t feel this is a good fit because of Rumford Center’s agricultural, economic origin,” resident Steve Pinkham said. “This is one of the older sections of Rumford.”

Pinkham said these projects are typically built near public transportation.

“We have no public transportation in Rumford or this area,” he said. “It’s also typically located near areas of employment. Employment is pretty poor in this valley. And shopping. It’s eight miles to Hannaford, eight miles to Walmart, and 45 miles from Lewiston and Auburn. It doesn’t seem right for these people.”

Resident Will Boyce said he was concerned that the lots are both in the floodplain. The developers claim they will bring in fill to raise the properties up above the floodplain. This will increase the flooding of the other homes already in the area.

Resident Linda Macgregor said, “People had no warning this was going on. It caused bad feelings.”

Nate Weston, who previously owned the parcel, was approached by Linet to discuss what 3i had planned.

“He told me his vision and what he’s planning to do for people with disabilities,” Weston said, “and it really struck a chord with me because my oldest son has cerebral palsy. He is 39 now and really has no place to live, other than living with his mother. So I thought this was a really good idea.”

Weston said people with disabilities are living in our community now. “You might not see them, but they are everywhere. They deserve to live in a place with dignity and respect.”

Linet said the individual homes will be designed to exceed conventional ADA-compliant construction. Rather than using unsightly ramps or inconvenient entrances, the homes will follow principles of Universal Design — creating spaces usable and accessible by everyone, regardless of age, size or ability.

All homes will incorporate smart home technologies to support people with physical disabilities or those wishing to age in place. These features allow the home to adapt as someone’s needs change over time.

“We plan to conserve the back 35 acres and are working with local organizations to explore ways to ensure the land is accessible for community use,” Linet said.

Assisting 3i with this project is Haley Ward Inc. of Portland, a technical consulting firm.

Vanessa Farr, regional manager of Planning & Design Land Development for Haley Ward, said this project would not be gated. She also talked about amenities being planned, which will be shared with the community.

“Because occupants of these spaces will also have grandchildren visiting, there will be a playground constructed here, she said, adding there will be also a community garden. “Gardening is a wonderful way to make friends and be social.”

Farr said there will be community spaces, with access through pathways and sidewalks.

Following the public hearing, Palmer said there were a couple concerns that needed to be addressed, including traffic and the impact on wildlife.

He asked 3i if they would be willing to conduct a traffic study.

Regarding wildlife, Jon Whitten Jr., engineer with Haley Ward, said planners would only be utilizing 5.5 acres of a 40-acre parcel for this project.

Palmer asked the board to table a decision until they have additional information.

The second proposed housing project, located just north of the 3i project, is by Three Peaks, a limited liability company. The plan is to build 23 starter homes off the Andover Road.

The one-, two- and three-bedroom homes will be about a story and a half tall, “depending on the number of bedrooms they want,” Code Enforcement Officer Richard Coulombe said. “And they will market them. Depending on how well they go, they could build them all in one shot, or sell one, build one.”

Coulombe said owner Justin Glad is from California, but has ties to Maine.

“His dad, Bill Glad, built a subdivision in Greenwood in the late 1980s.”

The land was purchased from Sunday River Area Corporation of Greene.

“They’re going to match the village that’s already up there, so that it doesn’t stick out,” Coulombe said. “They will keep the ATV and snowmachine trails, and will build a road that loops around (this project).”

He said a public hearing on the Three Peaks project is expected to be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 3 before the regular Planning Board meeting.