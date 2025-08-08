FARMINGTON — Old South Church welcomes back a Maine-based youthful favorite, fiddler Owen Kennedy, to Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, and $10 for students. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Until 2 p.m. on the day of the concert, tickets can be purchased online with a small processing fee at www.farmingtonucc.org/events or reserved by calling the ticket reservation line at 207-491-5919 until 2 p.m. the day of the concert.

Tickets will be available at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m., before the concert. Cash or check accepted as payment at the door. The 235 Main Street entrance is handicapped accessible.

Residing with his family in Winthrop, Maine, Owen Kennedy is a young adult fiddler whose love of traditional music and enthusiasm for performing have captivated audiences from San Diego to the Shetland Islands and all over New England. Owen is the 2022 New England Regional Open Scottish Fiddle Champion, the 2021 Junior US National Scottish Fiddle Champion, and won the 2021 Young Stars of Maine “Glenn Jenks Future in Music” prize.

He was selected for Best of All Things Irish from the Maine Irish Heritage Center and received a Passim Iguana Music Fund Grant for work on his debut album, “Oh When: Now,” which is out… now! As an emerging musician rooted in the Maine Maritime music tradition and exploring the music of Scotland, “Oh When: Now” features the tunes Owen has loved for years, as well as newer favorites from Scotland, Cape Breton, and Shetland.

The album is a musical snapshot of the places Owen has visited and the musicians he’s played with and learned from. Many talented Maine folks were part of this project: it was recorded with Owen Marshall, mixed by Noah Fishman, mastered by Lincoln Clapp, with album design by Elsie Gawler and duplication from Crooked Cove.

Owen performs in duos with both Seán Heely and Ethan Tischler and various groups, including the Pineland Fiddlers, the Young Tradition Youth Commission, and as a Youth Artist Leader in Vermont’s Young Tradition Touring Group. Owen has shared the stage with Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy, Genticorum, Claude Méthé, Pete Sutherland & Oliver Scanlon, Andrea Beaton & Troy MacGillivray, and Owen Marshall. Owen has been involved with a solo project, 50 Fiddlers from 50 States. He attended two years in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, at the Beinn Mhàbu Gaelic Foundations: Living Cultures program beginning in the fall of 2023.

For more information about Owen Kennedy, visit www.fiddlerokennedy.com