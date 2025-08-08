WILTON — Fire Chief Sonny Dunham said his department is seeing more calls while facing critical staff shortage.

The news was among the highlights in his quarterly update to the Select Board on Aug. 5.

“We had 71 calls as of yesterday, going back three months,” Dunham said, including four structure fires and 14 medical incidents. “Medical calls are rising because of the lack of people working in NorthStar, so we’re going more than we ever did,” he said referring to the ambulance service.

The department has 20 firefighters, including three junior members enrolled in the high school program. One recent addition, a 15-year-old sophomore, was just accepted into the program.

While Dunham expressed gratitude for the three EMTs on staff, he stressed the strain placed on the department. “We’re getting called a lot more than we ever did. When they call, we can’t go without an EMT, I need an EMT with me to go, so a lot of times we can’t go,” he said.

Calls also included carbon monoxide and propane incidents.

Dunham emphasized that weekday coverage is especially difficult. “We are short-handed during the day, bad. A lot of times I have to call somebody from my house to help because there isn’t anybody but me,” he said. “We are working on that.”

Truck maintenance is ongoing. Ladder 7 will be sent for repairs to realign cables, and Engine 1 has a braking system air leak. “All the other trucks are doing good,” Dunham said.

Training continues monthly, with additional one- and two-day sessions for specialized topics such as hazmat and confined space. The department shares costs for hazmat training with Jay, often aided by grants.

Dunham also noted long-term planning for the replacement of Engine 1. “Timeline for them (manufacturers) is 36 to 48 months after you put your paperwork in to get it built,” he said.

On the equipment front, Dunham reported success in obtaining three new cold-water suits through Maine Municipal Association, replacing gear that expires after 10 years. The department is also hoping to use a Walmart grant to purchase eight Seek brand thermal imaging cameras worn by firefighters.

“The thermal imaging is to find people inside,” Dunham said. “They can see through walls. If they don’t move, we are alerted.” He explained the hand-held devices in use limit firefighters’ ability to operate freely. “You can’t put it down and you can’t use both hands,” he said.

Reflecting on the recent Wilton Blueberry Festival, Dunham said it went well overall, though his department had to step in for medical coverage. “I had to use one of my firefighters the whole Blueberry Festival to cover medical,” he said. “NorthStar didn’t put a truck here.” Dunham praised his crew’s response to three or four calls during the event.

The department also provided firetruck rides to around 300 children. “It was steady from 1 to 4 p.m., no break, and that is what we were looking for,” he said.

Dunham concluded his report by thanking the board and iterating the department’s commitment: “We’re having a lot of calls, so we try to keep up with them.”