Sunday, July 6 – First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service with Pastor Rev. Dr. Lillian Buckley

Keyboards: Maggie Houlihan & Margaret Emery

Welcome, Announcements & Praise

Songs: Dianne Hirsh

Call to Worship: Psalm 19:1-3

Pastor Lillian: Prayer Time & The Lord’s Prayer: Margaret Emery

Hymn: “Holy, Holy, Holy”

Children’s Message: Brandon McLamb

Tithes & Offerings Music: Maggie Houlihan & Margaret Emery

Special Music: “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” Randall Pond

Scripture & Message: Pastor Lillian

Pastor Lillian introduced her Message as she read from the Book of Acts, Chapter 9, Verses 1 & 2. The title of the Message is “Saul of Tarsus.” Saul had a plan, but God also had a plan. Saul was threatening to kill all the disciples of Jesus. He hated Christians and wanted to rid the world of them. However, God had chosen him to spread His name among the Gentiles and the people of Israel. Jesus spoke to Saul from Heaven. After spending time with the Disciples, Saul began preaching in the synagogues. He was responsible for the spread of the Christian Church in the world.

The Service closed as we sang the final Hymn: “Gentle Shepherd.” We shared Communion and ended in a large circle as we sang, “Blest Be the Tie that Binds.”

Sunday, July 13 – First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls

Welcome, Announcements & Praise Songs: Dianne Hirsh

Praise Songs: “Think About His Love” & “Just As I Am”

Call to Worship: Psalm 29: 1-4 Pastor Lillian

Prayer Time & The Lord’s Prayer: Pastor Lillian

Baptism Ceremony: Amie Smith, Carolyn Quimby, and Jazzy Price were Baptized, & Peter Drown joined the Church by Confession of Faith.

Hymn: Baptized In Water

Children’s Message: Brenda Turcotte

Tithes & Offerings Music: “Nothing But the Blood,” played by: Maggie Houlihan & Margaret Emery

Special Music: “Whispering Hope”, Dianne, Maggie & Margaret

Pastor Lillian read Scripture from Romans 6: 3-5 to introduce her Message, titled “Rising to New Life in Christ.” She gave us an interesting way to understand the meaning of “Baptism.” Millions of Christians have been baptized, but have we ever understood what it means to be baptized? Being baptized unites us with God/Jesus. When we are immersed in the water, we are washing off our sinful lives, and we emerge with a new body, united in Christ. Everything in our lives changes as we begin a new path with God as our guide and a new way to think about the meaning of Christ in our daily living.

The Service ended with great joy as the new members were welcomed with the “Right Hand of Fellowship,” as the Congregation moved to greet each new member as Maggie & Margaret played: “I’ve Just Come from the Fountain.” The Benediction Response was “The Trees of the Field.”

Announcements:

1. This month, we are collecting canned corn for the Food Cupboard. In August, we will collect canned tuna.

2. On June 19, a Benefit Spaghetti Supper will be held in the Vestry at 4 p.m. Donations of $10 for those ages 11 and up, $5 for ages 6 – 10, and free for children 5 and under will raise money for a new roof on the Parsonage barn.

3. On July 20, we will hold a Potluck Lunch and our Quarterly Meeting in the Vestry after Worship.

4. The Brad White Concert will take place on Monday, July 28, at 7 p.m. The Public is invited to attend.