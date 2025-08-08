BELGRADE — Hammond Lumber Co. announced its acquisition Ware-Butler Building Supply in a press release. The acquisition will expand Hammond’s retail footprint from 22 to 34 locations throughout Maine and New Hampshire, further strengthening its ability to serve communities across the region. The acquisition officially closed on July 31, 2025.

The transaction includes 15 Ware-Butler retail locations in Maine: Corinth, Dixfield, Dover-Foxcroft, Gorham, Greenville, Kingfield, Livermore Falls, Madison (Route 201), Madison (Main Street), Mexico, Orrington, Palmyra, Stillwater (Old Town), Waterville, and West Enfield. Hammond Lumber Co. will consolidate the Dixfield, Greenville, and Orrington locations into nearby Hammond branches to optimize resources and better serve local customers. All Ware-Butler employees will be offered continued employment and welcomed into Hammond Lumber Co.’s operations, including relocation to nearby branches where applicable, as part of a smooth integration process.

Also included in the acquisition are Ware-Butler’s wall panel manufacturing facility in Stillwater and two metal roofing production lines under the Peak Metals brand, located in Stillwater and Palmyra. These assets will expand Hammond’s in-house manufacturing capabilities, particularly for framing packages and custom roofing systems, aligning with customer demand for high-quality, prefabricated building components.

With this acquisition, Hammond solidifies its position as one of the largest independent building material retailers in the Northeast. The company will employ over 1,200 people across 34 locations in Maine and New Hampshire.

“This is a meaningful opportunity to continue a legacy shaped by trust and long-standing relationships,” said Mike Hammond, president and CEO of Hammond Lumber Co. “In the months ahead, we’ll be focused on listening, learning, and supporting the people and communities who have built these businesses.”

“We have a deep respect for Hammond Lumber Co. and the values they stand for,” said Jason and Chris Brochu, co-presidents of Pleasant River Lumber. “This was a thoughtful and deliberate decision, and we’re confident that Hammond is the right long-term steward for the Ware-Butler team, its customers, and the communities they serve. We look forward to seeing the continued success of the company under their leadership.”

Ware-Butler Building Supply was founded in 1925 and acquired by Pleasant River Lumber in 2020. Ware-Butler grew rapidly under Pleasant River Lumber’s ownership through acquisitions, including Crescent Lumber, Phinney Lumber, Jordan Lumber, Campbell’s Building Supply, Puiia Building Supply, Twin Rivers Building Supply, Webber Hardware, Morrell’s Hardware, and Thompson’s Hardware.

Pleasant River Lumber will continue to operate its two spruce sawmills in Dover-Foxcroft and Enfield. These sawmill operations are not included in the transaction and will remain under Pleasant River Lumber’s ownership.