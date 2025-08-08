MEXICO — Just half an hour after being sworn in Tuesday as a member of the Select Board, Jennifer Beauton was taking her first vote.

Town Clerk Sandy Ackley administered the oath of office for a one-year term.

Beauton is completing the remainder of a three-year term after Tom Hines resigned this summer. She received 59 votes to Anita Buffett’s 14.

On her Facebook page, Beauton wrote she has been a Mexico resident for 20 years, moving to the area from Connecticut in 2005.

“I chose Mexico for the quaint small-town feeling, beautiful mountains, rivers, lakes, and ponds,” she said. “I knew in my heart the moment I arrived that this was the town for me.”

One of the board’s actions Tuesday was to vote to schedule a special town meeting prior to the regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Town Manager Jack Gaudet said the town needs to hire an assessor, but there is only $3,250 in an account to pay for it. He estimates they’re going to need about $50,000, and recommended the money be transferred from the undesignated funds account. He said assessors are known to charge up to $200 per hour for their services.

“We’ll need someone for maybe one day a week … There’s some places that have not been assessed,” Gaudet said, including buildings for two businesses.

A rescheduled a “dangerous building” hearing for 9 Oxford St. It will be held during the regular board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 16.

The contract with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office for patrol coverage, Gaudet said, will be discussed at the Aug. 19 meeting.

Meanwhile, the town has a memorandum of understanding with the Sheriff’s Office to supply Mexico with deputies for 18 hours of patrol and six hours on call. He said the town contracted for four deputies providing 24-hour coverage.