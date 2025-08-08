MADRID — The Madrid Historical Society (MHS), on the corner of Reeds Mill Road and Schoolhouse Road, will host an Open House on Saturday, August 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., showcasing the schoolroom display and museum. MHS has opened its doors in conjunction with Phillips’ Old Home Days for the last several years.

“Many people from this area who have moved away return to visit for Old Home Days. Opening the museum to the public provides an opportunity for both local residents and returning visitors to discover the history of Madrid. It also provides an opportunity for guests to pursue genealogy endeavors as well as share their memories of what was once a thriving community,” says the museum curator.

MHS is always looking for memorabilia and photographs from Madrid. Please call 639-2713 if you have photos that could be copied and shared or if you have any questions.