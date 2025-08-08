Musicians from all over Maine are slated to perform at the 28th annual White Mountain Boogie and Blues Festival Aug. 15-17 in Thornton, New Hampshire – the largest outdoor blues festival in the state – and a well-known Maine saxophonist will be hosting the Boogie Side Stage.

Distinguished Maine musician Pat Pepin has been tapped by festival directors, venue owners, and brothers Brad and Mike Benton to manage the Boogie Side Stage at the family-fun event, which features award-winning musicians from around the country and beyond. As the Side Stage hostess, Pepin promises “Yankee blues — music that has stories with humor, and lots of different grooves.”

With a career spanning over 40 years, Pepin, nicknamed “Maine’s Sax Lady,” is well known for her versatility as a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and teacher. Popularly known for her viral video “Living at Walmart,” she is currently working on her fourth CD, “In It for the Long Haul.” Gracing stages all over the state and country, Pepin grew up in Turner and has lived in the Augusta area since studying sax at the University of Maine at Augusta in the 1980s.

The title of her new CD really speaks of Pepin’s lifelong dedication to her art. At 68, she says she’s playing better than ever, and said that gaining her sobriety “without losing my mojo” has been among the most rewarding aspects of her career, which has supported her ambition to be a role model and mentor for others. She has been a volunteer for many years with The Blues Foundation in Memphis, Tennessee, has performed four times in the International Blues Challenge, spent 20 years with the North Atlantic Blues Festival Club Crawl, and stood shoulder to shoulder with the biggest names in the genre on the stages of countless blues festivals in every state of the nation.

On choosing Pepin to manage the side stage, Mike Benton explained: “It’s kind of a ‘thank you.’ She has been here as a musician for many of our acts through the years … She also has been a yearly camper at the festival and takes her talents to our campground band, The Critters, and plays the after-hours jams along with many other festival artists. We are looking forward to having Pat and her group of musicians entertaining our Boogie family this year!”

Pepin is excited about the diverse lineup of four bands she has curated to fill seven performance slots throughout the weekend.

One band is made up entirely of Maine musicians: Crow Stew blends Americana with blues and country in their original compositions. It is a collaboration of Black Cat Road members Jessica Moore-Hines and Steve Baily of Peru, and the Bank Mules duo of Mark Horno of Hallowell and Andy Buckland of Farmington.

“We are really honored to have the opportunity to play our small part in the Boogie, and really look forward to spending time, again, at this really cool festival in the beautiful White Mountains of New Hampshire, enjoying the music and showmanship of local and national acts,” Moore-Hines said.

The other Boogie Side Stage bands include Billy the Kid and Harmonica Slim, Fred Wille Hill (a band featuring Mike and his son Josh Benton), and the Juke Joint Devils, featuring Lewiston, Maine-based harmonica player Tommy O’Connell.

The main stage this year will feature an impressive lineup of award-winning recording artists including Gracie Curran and The High Falutin’ Band; JP Soars Gypsy Blues Revue featuring Anne Harris; Desoto Tiger’s Testimony featuring singer and harmonic player Jason Ricci, who is originally from Maine; Victor Wainwright and Friends; Jovin Webb; Angelique Francis; Ray Fuller and the Blues Rockers; Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hell Raisers; Eliza Neals; Celebration of Joe Louis Walker with his Big Band; Blood Brothers; Diunna Greenleaf; Sunday Morning Gospel Blues; Sugar Rayford; DK Harrell; and Mick Moss.

As a great bonus at the event, festival goers can meet the musicians after each set next to the stage, which is set in a natural amphitheater located on a 72-acre pasture in the Pemigewasset River Valley.

In addition to the music, there is a wide variety of arts, crafts, food, and other vendors, including massage, festival gear, camping, a climbing wall, beach ball tossing, and lots of bubbles — making it fun for the whole family.

For more information, go to whitemountainboogie.com.