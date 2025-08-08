MEXICO — Roof work will get underway soon at the Mexico Town Office, Town Manager Jack Gaudet said Tuesday.

He said the town will be honoring a $60,000 contract made by the former town manager, Raquel Welch-Day.

The contract, with Brookside Maintenance Associates of Biddeford, includes $47,300 for a replacement roof. Gaudet said the expected repair work will also include replacement of ceiling tiles from a leak, as well as testing for mold.

In other business, Planning Board chairperson Barbara Arsenault told the Select Board that her board currently has two vacancies. Anyone interested can contact the town office at 364-7971.

Additionally, Robin McKenna was appointed to the Mexico Water District board of directors.