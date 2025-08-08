RUMFORD — Regional School Unit 10 Superintendent Deb Alden told directors Aug. 4 that 11 staff positions are filled, eight appointments made and three transfers approved as interviews of applicants continue.

“We’re cautiously optimistic about having our positions nearly filled,” said said. “Again, we’ve got a little time here and we would love it if there are folks out there that would love to come to RSU 10.”

Sept. 2 is the first day of classes for kindergarten through grade 7 and grade 9; Sept. 3 will be the first day for grades 8 and 10 to 12; prekindergarten will begin Sept. 4.

The district includes Rumford, Mexico, Roxbury, Hanover, Buckfield, Hartford and Sumner.

Among the hires are:

• Colleen Calden, grade 5 teacher at the Mountain Valley Community School in Mexico. She had served as an educational technician III for a few years.

• Amy Arsenault, art teacher at Mountain Valley High School. She taught at Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico from 2018-23.

• Ian Cayer, math teacher at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

• Isabella Leahy, grade 7 science teacher at Mountain Valley Community School in Mexico.

• Marie Lane, grade 7 English language arts teacher at Mountain Valley Community School in Mexico for the 2025-26 school year.

• James Aylward, dean of students at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford, who is returning to the position.

• Kimberly Clowes, grade 5-6 special education teacher at Hartford-Sumner Elementary School in Sumner, who is returning to RSU 10.

• Hayley Jones, a special education educational technician III for Western Foothills Regional Program.

• Mindy Bourret, secretary at Mountain Valley Community School in Mexico. She is a former nutrition service worker at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

• Samara Richard, a special education educational technician III at Rumford Elementary School, moving to Mountain Valley Community School when it opens in January.

• Napapach “June” Hostetter, returning as a nutrition service worker at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford through Dec. 25.

Appointments include:

• Alvia Lee, junior varsity hockey coach at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

• Zach Armstrong, varsity boys basketball head coach at Buckfield Junior-Senior High School.

• Mike O’Leary, varsity assistant football coach at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

• Ryan Glover, junior varsity football coach at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

• James Taylor, winter track coach and boys varsity soccer coach, both at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

• June Giambattista, certification secretary for the district.

• Annastasia Defeo, Class of 2029 co-adviser at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

• Leanne Virgin, Class of 2029 co-adviser at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

Transfers approved are:

• Michael Arbor from grade 5 reading teacher at Rumford Elementary School to grade 6 writing teacher at Mountain Valley Community School in Mexico.

• Hailey McNally from special education educational technician III at Meroby Elementary School, to prekindergarten educational technician II at Rumford Elementary School, eventually at Mountain Valley Community School in Mexico when it opens in January.

• Sheila Albanesi from nutrition service worker, 3.5 hours per day to 5.75 hours per day.

Resignations accepted are:

• Amie Smith, special education teacher at Hartford-Sumner Elementary School in Sumner.

• Lora Surette, special education educational technician III at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

• Megan LaChance, special education educational technician III at Meroby Elementary School, eventually at Mountain Valley Community School in Mexico when it opens in January.

• Ting Zuo, English Language Learner educational technician III at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

• Kairra Walsh, part-time van driver at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

• Erin Baker, nutrition service worker at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

• Dylan Cayer, varsity boys soccer coach at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

Alden said Raymond Collins has completed his probationary period for bus driver/custodian at Rumford Elementary School.

Doug Stone and Peter DeFilipp represent RSU 10 on the Vocational Region 9 School of Applied Technology board of directors, the superintendent said. There are a couple of three-year positions available and anyone from Roxbury, Mexico, Hanover or Rumford interested in service may call 207-369-5560.