We’re winding down our summer here at Treat. We’ve had an amazing Summer Reading Program so far, with over 23 participants! Join us for our Summer Reading finale on Thursday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m.! We’ll be celebrating a summer of reading with games, snacks, and more! (If you signed up for the Summer Reading Program, but can’t make the finale, please let us know so we can get your goodies to you!)

Homeschool Group will meet Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. We will have activities for learning and creative play. This month’s activity theme is going to be “Wonders of the Night Sky.” Join us if you would like to connect with other homeschooling families.

Book Club will be meeting on Thursday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. This month, we will be reading “True Colors” by Kristin Hannah, as part of our Authors Over Time series. The meeting will be in person with a Zoom option. Please let staff know if you would like the Zoom link for the meeting or a copy of the book.

Lego Explorers will meet Saturday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m. Come and take on a challenge or build your own vision! Completed Lego masterpieces will be on display in the library for the month.

On Thursday, Aug. 21, join us for Tails and Tales from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit therapy dogs and therapy dogs in training from Love on a Leash. These friendly pups love to be read to, but they also enjoy a chill patting session.

On Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., join us for Craft Circle. Bring your own project or learn along with us! This is a craft group for all ages.

Every two weeks, we will have new themed Story Time packets with crafts and other early literacy activities to take home. Pair the packets with a book from our Story Time to Go display that matches the theme. Have fun with books and activities with your family at your own convenience!

Every Friday from 3 to 5 p.m., Ernie Steward from Spruce Mountain Adult Education visits the library to help our patrons with their technology needs. If you have questions about your phone, tablet, or computer, or how to navigate online, drop in for a session with Ernie.

Any questions or for more information, please call the library at 897-3631. Visit us at 56 Main St., Livermore Falls. Access your account and the Cloud Library for audio and ebooks through our online catalog at treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog. Follow us on Facebook for updates.

Don’t forget! Thanks to the grant funding we received from the John Henry Eldred Jr. Foundation, we have passes for the following organizations: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Maine MILL Museum, Maine Mineral and Gem Museum, Maine Wildlife Park, Maine State Parks, and the Western Maine Play Museum. Please contact us for more information!