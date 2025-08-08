RUMFORD — Hope Association What Not Shop Thrift Store has been a town staple for more than half a century, and is getting ready to host its annual Garage Sale later this month.

The highlight of their Back to School drive comes during the two-week Garage Sale, from Aug. 25 through Sept. 5.

What started as a bunch of weekend yard sales became so big it turned into a little store that’s still going strong today, according to Manager Vickie Morton. She is assisted by six employees and some very dedicated volunteers.

Hope Association, located at 85 Lincoln Ave., assists individuals with intellectual disabilities by providing whole life services. All proceeds from the What Not Shop benefit the Hope Association for activities, outings and various expenses not covered by other means.

Morton said the Garage Sale “comes at a time when they are switching their inventory over to fall and winter. People know about this sale. People rely on this sale.”

Advertisement

The sale will feature just clothing, from pre-kindergarten and up.

Morton noted that they don’t receive a lot of smaller children’s clothes. “…It could be that moms pass their clothes on friends,” she said.

For that reason, she said they can always use donations of children’s clothing. “But all sizes we have will be in the Garage Sale.”

Morton said that while the Garage Sale consists of clothing that is donated to the What Not Shop, this sale is run by the clients through the Community Supports Program for the Association. “It’s their show.”

She noted that all the proceeds from the sale will go to the clients.

“They will also have their crafts for sale,” she said.

The Garage Sale will take place weekdays Aug. 25 through Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the garage on the Hancock Street side of the building.

What Not Shop hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.