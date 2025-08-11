FARMINGTON — Calling all artists, people who have more art than walls, and people who need art for their walls! The Farmington Public Library has four beautiful Stanley Keirstead paintings donated by his family to raise funds for the library.

One of these paintings will be raffled, two auctioned, and one will have a “Buy now” price. The opening show will be September 27 at 6 p.m. at the Farmington Public Library. The raffle will be drawn on October 25 at 6 p.m., and the auction will close on the same evening.

We are looking for more donations of art! Do you have a piece that you are willing to donate to the library? You can choose if it is to be sold, auctioned, or raffled. We are open to all types of art. Refreshments will be served on the opening night and the closing night. Contact Jessi Bales 207.660.7066 or Barb Marshall 207.578.0286 with questions or donations.