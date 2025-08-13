The Farmington town clerk has applied to the Maine Secretary of State to temporarily change voting venues for the state Nov. 4 election to the former Family Dollar building at 379 Wilton Road in Farmington, Town Clerk Diane Dunham said Wednesday.

The temporary move is needed because of ongoing work at the Farmington Community Center on Middle Street, which is the regular voting venue and is in the process of getting a new roof. There also is currently no parking at the center because of ongoing construction.

Dunham said she didn’t know that a temporary voting place was needed because the roof project was supposed to be completed by October, but its start was delayed.

Jennifer Savage, director of the town’s Parks & Recreation Department, told the Select Board on Tuesday the work at the center is not expected to be done until late November. The temporary home for the parks department is at Hippach Field, located at 12884 Main St. in Farmington. People are asked to park in the main lot and walk to the temporary headquarters behind the Little League baseball field.

Dunham said she submitted an application to Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, and the application is expected to be reviewed during the last week of August. Bellows will then notify Dunham if the temporary voting place is acceptable as presented, or if modifications need to be made.

The former Family Dollar is located between the Farmington Diner and the HealthQuest Chiropractic office on Wilton Road, also known as U.S. Route 2 and state Route 4.

Dunham has been keeping town officials updated on the process to find a new voting venue. She will make sure residents are notified of the change to the voting place, once she knows that the venue is acceptable, she said Wednesday.