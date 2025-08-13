One of two men injured last month in an apparent gas explosion at a residence at 153 Moore Ave. in Farmington has died, according to the Office of State Fire Marshal.

Michael Warren, 68, died July 31 from injuries sustained in the July 12 blast. A friend, Jon Bubier, 62, is still recovering from serious burns and other injuries.

Related Farmington men treated at hospital for serious burn injuries after propane explosion

“We are saddened to report, Michael Warren has died,” state Fire Marshal Shawn Esler said in an email to Lt. Aaron Turcotte of the Maine State Police, who forwarded it to the Sun Journal. “The manner of death is being reviewed by the (Office of the Chief Medical Examiner). Jon Bubier is still in the hospital in serious or critical condition.”

The explosion is still under active investigation and no further details are being released at this time.

Warren and Bubier suffered critical injuries and were seriously burned while Warren was helping Bubier prepare to clean a gas stove at the residence.

Advertisement

The two were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Lois Bubier, Jon’s wife, said July 14 that both men were in critical but stable condition. The two had a long road ahead of them to recover, she said then.

The Bubiers own Ron’s Market and Redemption Center at 144 Franklin Ave., not far from Moore Avenue.

According to Warren’s obituary, he passed away peacefully July 31 surrounded by loved ones.

Warren was born in Massachusetts and grew up in Skowhegan, “where he developed a lifelong love for working with his hands and building things from the ground up. His craftsmanship and dedication made him a respected builder in the community,” the obituary said.

He served in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army and the National Guard.

“His time in the military shaped his strength of character, quiet discipline, and deep sense of duty,” the obituary said. “He spent most of his life in Farmington, Maine, where he built not only homes and structures but deep-rooted friendships. Halloween was his favorite holiday — a time he celebrated with unmatched enthusiasm, transforming his home and heart into a place of fun and wonder for all,” the obituary said.

Warren is survived by his wife, Shelly Warren, daughter Leigh Warren, stepsons Brandon and Tyler, grandchildren and siblings.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his wife and family with funeral and other related expenses. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, $1,727 had been donated toward the $6,500 goal.