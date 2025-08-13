Leo (m) – Leo is looking to be the best boy for you. He would likely be cool with having a canine roommate, but he really does think all cats are snacks. He has some health needs, but nothing too complicated. He loves to play fetch with a tennis ball at the dog park. He mostly just needs consistent grooming and some extra attention on his ears; otherwise, he is a healthy, active dog.

Sneasel (f) – Sneasel is a really unique and super-loving kitty girl. She suffered from some frostbite that resulted in her ears and tail looking different, but they hear and wag perfectly well. She is aggressively affectionate and will hunt you down to get love pats. She isn’t a fan of sharing you with any other cats, so she would be happiest in a home where she is the only one.

Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and dog adoptions are performed by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule an appointment. This is a no-kill shelter, which means we never euthanize animals due to a lack of space.

New to the shelter this year is the online shop, ready to take your order. They are offering a collection called “Peace Love & Rescue”, and offer t-shirts, hoodies, magnets, stickers, mugs, and more at reasonable prices. For each holiday, they offer some festive designs that would make great gifts. Each season will have new designs to choose from, and all profits go directly to FCAS. You can find our shop on our website by clicking the link in the menu at https://fcanimalshelter.org/

We are excited to provide you with the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our furry friends. As an organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals, we rely heavily on the support of our volunteers. Whether you’re a seasoned animal lover or simply looking for a meaningful way to give back to your community, we invite you to join us in our mission to provide a safe and loving environment for our animals.

Through your time and effort, we can work together to ensure that every animal in our care receives the attention and care they need to thrive. If you’re interested in volunteering, please feel free to look at the application and handbook on this page. https://fcanimalshelter.org/volunteer. Once you’ve filled out the application, you can drop it off or mail it to 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, Maine, 04938.

Franklin County Animal Shelter has been providing shelter, food, and medical care to homeless pets since 1974. We offer same-day adoptions, and we have kittens and adult cats available to meet during our open hours of Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. If you would like to meet one of our dogs, give us a call at 207-778-2638 and schedule your meet-and-greet today.