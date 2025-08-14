LIVERMORE FALLS — Residents on Wednesday, Aug. 13, set a 5% interest rate on unpaid sewer bills and dealt with four other warrant articles on town business during a special town vote.

Article 2 asked voters to set a 5% interest rate on biannual sewer assessments not paid by the due date, matching the rate charged by Franklin County. Voters approved the question 118-62.

Article 3 asked voters to spend $499,798 for general government expenses, including the Select Board, administration, elections, assessing, code enforcement, planning and economic development, General Assistance, contingency and legal costs. It passed 95-85.

Article 4 requested $900,248 for benefits such as property and liability insurance, workers’ compensation, unemployment coverage, employee insurance, and mandatory payroll taxes. It was approved 99-81.

Article 5 proposed $375,000 for capital projects, including paving, plow gear and a dump body for a new wheeler, police reserve funds, and the second half of a townwide revaluation. Voters passed it 107-73.

And Article 6 sought $395,879 for debt service covering payments on municipal and sewer department loans, with sewer loans paid by users rather than through taxation. It passed by the biggest margin, 121-59.