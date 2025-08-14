LIVERMORE FALLS — Residents on Wednesday, Aug. 13, set a 5% interest rate on unpaid sewer bills and dealt with four other warrant articles on town business during a special town vote.
Article 2 asked voters to set a 5% interest rate on biannual sewer assessments not paid by the due date, matching the rate charged by Franklin County. Voters approved the question 118-62.
Article 3 asked voters to spend $499,798 for general government expenses, including the Select Board, administration, elections, assessing, code enforcement, planning and economic development, General Assistance, contingency and legal costs. It passed 95-85.
Article 4 requested $900,248 for benefits such as property and liability insurance, workers’ compensation, unemployment coverage, employee insurance, and mandatory payroll taxes. It was approved 99-81.
Article 5 proposed $375,000 for capital projects, including paving, plow gear and a dump body for a new wheeler, police reserve funds, and the second half of a townwide revaluation. Voters passed it 107-73.
And Article 6 sought $395,879 for debt service covering payments on municipal and sewer department loans, with sewer loans paid by users rather than through taxation. It passed by the biggest margin, 121-59.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.