RUMFORD — The Police Department is hiring its second full-time officer in a month.

On Aug. 7, the Select Board approved the hiring of Justin Cummings, as recommended by Police Chief Tony Milligan.

Milligan said a swearing-in ceremony will take place at 8 a.m. Aug. 25 at the police station.

In July, the town hired Officer Breagh Macaulay and her certified patrol K-9 partner, Rocket.

The chief said that leaves the department with only one vacancy. He noted he will have an announcement on that position in October.

Milligan said Cummings brings with him more than six years of law enforcement experience. He began his law enforcement career with the Oxford Police Department in 2018, then transferred to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office in the spring of 2021.

However, in 2022, Cummings was confronted with a life-altering medical crisis involving immediate family members. These events required him to pause and realign his professional ambitions to focus on his role as a husband, father and caregiver. Despite the emotional and logistical challenges he faced, he said, Cummings remained committed to his profession and continued to serve in law enforcement where possible.

Milligan said that by the summer of 2024, as Cummings’ family’s health stabilized, he was able to reengage fully with his law enforcement career. He was appointed lieutenant with the Paris Police Department, where he took on responsibility for major crimes investigations.

Cummings is also a certified field training officer and firearms instructor, roles that reflect both his technical competence and leadership capabilities, the department said.

His service began immediately after high school when he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served honorably for four years as a field radio operator, including a deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Milligan said Cummings was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant (E-5), having earned numerous commendations and decorations, including: Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Servie Medal; and the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, among many others.

Cummings lives in the Norway area with his wife and their four children.