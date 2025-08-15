MADRID — Reeds Mill Church, the non-denominational Christian “Church in the Wildwood” located at 995 Reeds Mill Road in Madrid, will hold its annual Old Home Sunday on Aug. 24. A time-honored tradition, we start with a potluck picnic at noon and hold a worship service at 1 p.m. All are welcome.

This special Sunday celebrates all those who have worshipped at and served the church in order to keep it going since it was built in 1892. A descendant of Samuel Wing, who was involved with the building of the church, will share a bit about the family. Rev. Laura Church will be leading our worship that day. For more information – call 639-2713 or visit reedsmillchurch.org.

Hymn Sing

The annual Hymn Sing is scheduled for September 8, from 7-8 p.m. This is another beloved tradition and the perfect time to see the church lit at night with the original kerosene lamps. Join us in singing the “old-fashioned” hymns. Flashlights are recommended. For more information – call 639-2713 or visit reedsmillchurch.org.