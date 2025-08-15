LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, announces the election of a new member to its Board of Directors, as well as a new slate of officers.

Joining the Board is Roland Morin of Livermore. Morin is a retired nurse practitioner. He served as a Money Minders volunteer at SeniorsPlus, has worked in Africa as a volunteer for four years, and previously volunteered at Andwell Health Partners and Catholic Charities.

Dustin Ward of New Gloucester replaces Holly Zielinski of Poland as the Chair of the Board of Directors of SeniorsPlus. Ward was raised in Presque Isle and resides in New Gloucester with his wife and two boys. Dustin holds both a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Master of Divinity. His focus is two-fold, as an “Equity and Reconciliation Advocate,” being the president and founder of It Is Time …, LLC, and a ” Golf Entrepreneur,” starting Tee Time LLC in October of 2024.

Both businesses look to uplift equity and inclusion in various ways throughout communities in Maine and New England. Most recently, he has been a Select Board member in New Gloucester and President of the Board of Atlantic Black Box. He joined the SeniorsPlus Board of Directors in 2022.

Other appointments to the slate of officers of the Board of Directors of SeniorsPlus are Don Berry of Sumner to Vice Chair, Marie Samson of Auburn to Treasurer, and Gary McGrane of Jay to Secretary.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine, covering Franklin, Oxford, and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible.

The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families, and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. SeniorsPlus envisions a future where all older adults and individuals with disabilities are engaged and respected while living quality, independent lives in the communities of their choice. Last year, SeniorsPlus served a diverse population of almost 8,000 clients and fielded 101,000 phone inquiries.