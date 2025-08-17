FAYETTE — Intern Erin Reid, whose position is funded through the Margaret Chase Smith Government Summer Internship Program, presented the results of her summer property inventory project during the Fayette Select Board’s Aug. 5 meeting, her final appearance before completing the internship this week.

Reid, who worked with Town Manager Mark Robinson and Code Enforcement Officer Jessica Leighton, compiled a comprehensive spreadsheet of every property in Fayette. Her inventory includes various property types, housing, vacant lots and commercial space and details such as acreage, recent sales, addresses, occupancy status, utilities and compliance with ordinance numbering for emergency services.

As one of the program’s key deliverables, the housing inventory was supported by the grant backing Reid’s internship. She explained that her work, built from TRIO municipal software data, a system Maine municipalities use for property assessing, tax billing and record-keeping, and meetings with local residents, offers a more accessible way to recognize trends than TRIO on its own.

Reid said the database could help the town identify key patterns, such as the number of recent constructions, how many properties exceed 10 acres, and the distinction between seasonal and permanent residences. The project also included plans for maintenance and sustainability of the inventory.

Looking ahead, the board discussed sharing the information, including possibly posting the inventory to the town’s website, and stressed that it should be user-friendly. Reid intends to leave behind a maintenance plan to ensure the spreadsheet remains up to date after her departure.

“Thank you, that is wonderful. And thank you for being here this summer,” Select Board Chair Lacy Badeau said.