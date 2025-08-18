2 min read

An inflatable humpback whale is displayed Aug. 7 in front of the Treat Memorial Library in Livermore Falls as part of the Within the Whale presentation. Attendees were able to walk inside the to explore its anatomy. (Courtesy photo)

LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library hosted its most popular summer program Aug. 7, when attendees stepped inside an inflatable humpback whale as part of the Within the Whale presentation by wildlife educator and conservation advocate Jessica Woodend.

“Within the Whale was definitely our most popular event of the summer and with good reason, it was a fantastic presentation,” Assistant Director Alana Knapp said. “It was amazing that our entire group could fit within the body of the whale.”

The program began with Woodend introducing the real-life humpback whale, Chunk, who inspired the inflatable replica. Participants learned about whale anatomy and what made Chunk distinctive as she swam in Casco Bay. After removing their shoes, attendees entered the inflatable whale to explore its anatomy.

Alana Knapp, assistant director at Treat Memorial Library in Livermore Falls, stands inside the inflatable humpback whale Aug. 7 during the presentation Within the Whale. (Submitted photo)

The all-ages program drew a wide range of participants. “We had a variety of ages attend and everyone seemed to really enjoy it,” Knapp said. “I think the highlight is the experience of how huge whales truly are. We never see them close enough to conceptualize their size.”

Woodend shared facts that surprised many, including that a blue whale could, but wouldn’t, fit a humpback whale in its mouth, and that humpbacks can’t swallow anything larger than a grapefruit.

Knapp said the library would “love to have Jessica and Chunk back” in the future, noting that some attendees went into the whale multiple times. Each participant received a sticker to commemorate the experience.

Woodend, founder of Within the Whale, has a degree in natural resource management and is nationally recognized for her wildlife programming by the National Park Service Interpretive Development Program. Her work connects people to marine life through immersive, hands-on programs that align with Next Generation Science Standards.

“We had an absolute whale of a time learning about the insides and outs of humpbacks and the real-life Chunk,” Knapp said. “Thank you to everyone who came out to brave the toasty sun and thank you to Within the Whale for a fin-tastic presentation.”

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 32 years and mom of eight...

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.