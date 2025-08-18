LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library hosted its most popular summer program Aug. 7, when attendees stepped inside an inflatable humpback whale as part of the Within the Whale presentation by wildlife educator and conservation advocate Jessica Woodend.

“Within the Whale was definitely our most popular event of the summer and with good reason, it was a fantastic presentation,” Assistant Director Alana Knapp said. “It was amazing that our entire group could fit within the body of the whale.”

The program began with Woodend introducing the real-life humpback whale, Chunk, who inspired the inflatable replica. Participants learned about whale anatomy and what made Chunk distinctive as she swam in Casco Bay. After removing their shoes, attendees entered the inflatable whale to explore its anatomy.

The all-ages program drew a wide range of participants. “We had a variety of ages attend and everyone seemed to really enjoy it,” Knapp said. “I think the highlight is the experience of how huge whales truly are. We never see them close enough to conceptualize their size.”

Woodend shared facts that surprised many, including that a blue whale could, but wouldn’t, fit a humpback whale in its mouth, and that humpbacks can’t swallow anything larger than a grapefruit.

Knapp said the library would “love to have Jessica and Chunk back” in the future, noting that some attendees went into the whale multiple times. Each participant received a sticker to commemorate the experience.

Woodend, founder of Within the Whale, has a degree in natural resource management and is nationally recognized for her wildlife programming by the National Park Service Interpretive Development Program. Her work connects people to marine life through immersive, hands-on programs that align with Next Generation Science Standards.

“We had an absolute whale of a time learning about the insides and outs of humpbacks and the real-life Chunk,” Knapp said. “Thank you to everyone who came out to brave the toasty sun and thank you to Within the Whale for a fin-tastic presentation.”