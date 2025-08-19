After months of uncertainty, Regional School Unit 9’s Blue Crew Robotics team, based at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington, now has a place to call home, at least for the year ahead.

Superintendent Christian Elkington announced Aug. 12 that the team will share classroom space at the Foster Career & Technical Education Center. The arrangement gives students after-school access to the facility, with a storage unit nearby to house equipment and materials.

Earlier this year the district said the team no longer could meet in the classroom space they previously had at Mt. Blue Campus, which led to the resignation of the team’s advisor, Richard Wilde.

The shared space is not a permanent fix, but it allows the award-winning robotics program to continue operating while the district develops a long-term plan.

“This arrangement is a one-year solution while we develop a long-term plan,” Elkington said.

When asked whether all parties were content with the outcome, Elkington’s answer reflected the compromise.

“Satisfied is an interesting word,” he said. “Everyone is willing to let this go work, and the Blue Crew said they can make this work for ’25/’26,” he said.

The Blue Crew, which has drawn attention in recent years for its outreach and competitive success, will now be able to train, build and compete with adequate space for the 2025–26 school year.