DIXFIELD — The Select Board approved McGouldrick Park boat launch repairs during its meeting on Aug. 14. The board approved a bid of $15,000 from George Averill to do the work.

Scott Blaisdell, volunteer with the Friends of McGouldrick Park, said the work will consist of shaping and ditching from the tree line to the dog park.

In other business, the board voted to appoint Eric Giroux as the code enforcement officer. When asked about his experience, Giroux, already serving as animal control officer, admitted that he no experience. “But I know a couple of people with experience that I can ask, and I’ll take classes,” he said.

Also available to assist Giroux will be Ryan Glover, who resigned as code enforcement officer three weeks prior, but agreed to assist in the transition.

The board also approved offering an office at the town garage for Giroux to use in his duties for both positions.

Craig Woods, public works foreman, informed the board that he had not yet installed the new town digital sign in front of the library because two of the trees there would hinder the view of the sign.

Board Chairman Richard Pickett, after a discussion with the board and the library director, told him to “do what you need to do to put that sign up.”

If it ends up looking a little bare after the removal of the trees, Woods said he can put a bush in there.

Fire Chief Scott Dennett said he successfully obtained a $10,000 grant from State Farm and the National Volunteer Fire Council that will replace all 17 of the outdated pagers for the department.

After being told that no local match is necessary, the board approved acceptance of the grant.