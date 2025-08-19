Thrift treasures await. Beyond curbside gems, thrift shops offer some of the best deals around, whether it is Back-to-school shopping, filling a closet with vintage clothing, or just looking for a deal to brag about for years to come. Thrift stores not only help extend clothing budgets, they also help with reducing waste introduced to landfills. From Norway to Rangeley explore some of Western Maine’s top secondhand spots — complete with addresses, hours, and standout finds.

Rangeley

Giving preloved pieces a fresh life

The Church of the Good Shepherd Thrift Shoppe, 2614 Main St., is a treasure trove, stocked and shopped by local residents, visitors and seasonal folks. It is often frequented by Rangeley Friends of the Arts theater staff and volunteers searching for costumes and set decorations. The bargains are amazing and the range of goods is diverse. The shop is stocked with plenty of gently loved clothing, jewelry, accessories and household items – all waiting for a second chance. Proceeds support the operating costs of Good Shepherd and contribute to local, national and international agencies that provide for the poor and needy of the world.

The Church of the Good Shepherd Thrift Shoppe is open Friday and Saturday mornings 9 a.m. to noon.

Strong

Secondhand finds, first-class style

The Thrifty Chicks, 72 Farmington Rd., offers a boutique shopping experience at thrift shop prices. From fashion finds for women, men, children and infants to charming bits of home decor, everything is freshly cleaned, neatly organized and ready for treasure hunting. The racks are full of brand-name gems, high-quality pieces, and hard-to-find sizes. The inventory moves quickly so every visit feels like a fresh treasure hunt. Recent fun finds include jewelry jars; a perfect pair of hiking pants; and loads of cardigans and ‘shackets’.

The Thrifty Chicks is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Salem Township

The racks are stacked with fun – and funky – finds

The United Methodist Economic Ministry Thrift Shop, 1458 Salem Rd., helps fund UMEM programs that support the economic needs of rural people. Locals refer to it as the “Salem Mall” and for good reason. The shop is bursting with treasures: racks of clothes for the whole family, shelves of household goods, furniture, crafting and sewing supplies, electronics, and even a few building materials. After all, you never know when you might need a spare door hinge.

Each item of clothing spends four weeks on the floor before being marked down to just twenty-five cents.

The shop is a dream come true for bargain hunters and up-cyclers alike. Need a picture frame for your next DIY masterpiece? Looking for a set of mismatched wine glasses with character? Hunting for a sturdy vintage end table? Odds are, you’ll find it here—along with a few things you didn’t even know you needed.

The United Methodist Economic Ministry Thrift Shop is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Farmington

A little bit retro, a whole lot of everything else

Bougie on a budget? All things Maine? Thrifter’s Den? The Lion’s Den Thrift Shop, 217 Broadway, is divided into special sections to help shoppers find exactly what they are looking for. Whatever your thrifting needs – or wants – are, they are easy to find in this newly renovated shop. The newly renovated store has it all, from vintage gems to L.L. Bean classics. The home furnishing section is a perfect place to pick for items to stock a college apartment. Proceeds help fund the Farmington Lions Club service mission of helping people in the local community and around the world.

The Lion’s Den Thrift Shop is open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Farmington and Jay

Open doors, second chances, and one-of-a-kind finds

Touch of Class in Farmington and Jay offers a wide variety of gently used clothing, accessories, books, and household items in a welcoming retail space. Operated by Work First Inc., the shop supports the organization’s mission by providing employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Shoppers can browse a frequently updated selection of affordable goods, while donations are accepted at the rear entrance.

Located at 303 Wilton Road in Farmington, the shop is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Touch of Class Too, 206 Broadway, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Touch of Class in Jay, 25 Jay Plaza, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jay

Where every purchase helps a neighbor, and every find has a story

St. Rose Thrift Store in Jay combines low-cost shopping with community outreach, offering clothing, household goods, and limited furniture while also serving as a resource for individuals in crisis. Operated by Parish Social Ministry for St. Rose of Lima and St. Joseph parishes, the store helps fund programs such as the Fuel, Food, Fiber Fund, the St. Joseph Nutrition Center, community meals, and the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry. Donated items are also used to directly support individuals transitioning out of homelessness or facing hardship.

The shop is located across from 1 Church Street in Jay and is open Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wilton

Boutique filled with eclectic charm

Fresh on the thrifting scene is The Wildflowers Attic, 525 Main St. This boutique-style shop opened in July and is brimming with an eclectic mix of gently loved clothing and accessories, jewelry, charming home décor, and plenty of surprise finds. Powered by community donations, the store gives back by providing clothing to local shelters.

The Wildflowers Attic is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.

Lovell

A small shop with big variety

At the Thrift Shop at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main Street, Lovell packs a lot into a cozy space in the Church basement. Recent finds included children’s wetsuits, a nearly new hammock, and camping gear. Regular staples range from books to kitchenware, fabric, children’s clothing and shoes.

They post updates on Facebook, so you can scope out what’s in stock before making the trip (about 27 minutes from Bethel).

Don’t miss their $2 bag sale, held the last Wednesday and Saturday of each month.

Lovell UCC Thrift Shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bethel

A big shop with lots to see

If you’re looking for sports gear and clothing look no further than Community Sports at Philbrook Place, 162 Main Street, Bethel. With ski resorts, Sunday River and Mount Abram’s nearby; and lots of local sports enthusiasts too, the gear and clothing flow in and out pretty quickly. They are technically a consignment shop, but accept donations.

In the same building are second-hand children’s clothing, Little Bits Consignment and an adult clothing consignment shop, Trove Sustainable Threads. Most of the adult clothing is for women with a small section for men. Everything at Philbrook is meticulous. You can count on clean, gently used items.

Philbrook Place is open everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clothes at a great price

Clothing that does not sell at Philbrook is donated to Bethel Area District Exchange & Food Pantry, 279 Walkers Mills Road, Bethel, where clothing is offered at a nominal price. They rely on donations.

The Food Pantry and the District Exchange are open every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday 9 to 11 a.m.

Norway

A what-not stop with everything but the kitchen sink

Pawsabilities & Fabulous Finds in Norway is packed with donated vintage furniture, home goods, jewelry, toys, books and more, at prices that run much lower than you’ll find at area flea markets. College-bound students can find household necessities to furnish dorm rooms or apartment living. For youngsters, there are sections with art and study supplies and children’s books. Shop here and you help feed and care for the many animals taken in by Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills – Pawsabilities is the shelter’s largest fundraising arm. You’ll also find pretty much everything you need to start out, including kitchenware, curtains, accent pillows, bedding and beds and rugs. The adjacent building at Pawsabilities is now dedicated to furniture. Donations are always welcome!

The shop is located 124 Waterford Road in Norway and is open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Always room at The Table

A community support staple, The Table is focused on helping children go back to school with new and gently-used clothing, outwear and winter boots. New, packaged socks and underwear are available, purchased with donations from the Oxford Hills community. There are still some kids’ sizes available of new winter coats and ski pants. For families searching for winter boots, The Table partners with Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church in Otisfield on its Papa’s Boots program. “Parents in Oxford Hills should call their child’s school and talk with the secretary,” said A-J Alexander, director of The Table. “Who will take down size and gender and coordinate to acquire their boots.” Back-to-school supplies of kids’ and adults’ sized clothing is still available, although Alexander relays that they can always use more donations, especially for boys.

The Table is located at 160 Main Street in Norway in The Little Yellow School House. Clothing store hours are Monday and Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Paris

Workwear and trending designs

For young and older adults looking for quality casual and workwear, stop by Skates Vintage, Unique and Quality Goods in Paris. The vintage clothing store opened one year ago and caters to guys who work outside. Items for sale have been handpicked by proprietor Jason Batchelor at estate and yard sales, other thrift stores and estate and clean-out projects. Much of Skates’ clothing is unisex, but it also carries unique designs in both women’s and men’s sizes. Oxford Hills residents and Instagram followers receive a 10% on their purchases.

Skates is located at 659 Park Street in Paris. Store hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.