FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 directors on Aug. 12 unanimously approved a stipend of $25 per meeting for all board members attending in an official capacity, including regular board meetings, standing committees and negotiation sessions. Superintendent Elkington said the change will be written into policy following the board’s approval.

One director during the discussion said this isn’t about the money, but rather because they care about the schools.

The board also elected Wayne Kinney as alternate delegate to the Maine School Boards Association’s annual assembly.

Later in the meeting, the board held a first reading of policy revisions that include additional adjustments to board compensation. Draft language outlines $30 per meeting for the vice chair, $35 for the chair, and stipends for certain committee assignments, but no action was taken on those changes.