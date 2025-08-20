RUMFORD — Friends of Rumford Public Library will host Wilton author Michael D. Burke, who will read from his new release “The Art of the Myth: Maine Essays” on Aug. 26.

For more than 30 years, he was a whitewater and wilderness river guide, running rivers in California, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Mexico, and Alaska, where he made the first rafting descent of the Skwentna River in the Alaska Range in 1983.

Burke, who resides in Wilton, is a writer of nonfiction, whose work has appeared in national and international forums, including Down East, Outside, YankeeThe New York Times and Boston Globe. He’s written about camping to sea kayaking, from country fairs in Maine to travels in Sardinia, Basilicata, Scotland and South Africa.

His memoir “The Same River Twice” documents his travels down a series of remote rivers in northern British Columbia as well as his experiences as a river guide. He is also a playwright, having won the Maine Literary Arts Award for his play, The Town Meets, in 2018.

Burke is Professor Emeritus of Creative Writing and English at Colby College, in Waterville, where he directed the Program in Creative Writing.

The reading will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26, at Rumford Public Library. It is open to the public and cost is by donation to the Friends of Rumford Public Library.

For more information, call the Library at 207-364-3661, ext. 1, or follow the library on Facebook. For more information about the author, visit https://web.colby.edu/mdburke/.