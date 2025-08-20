A committee looking into options for collaboration opportunities for Jay and Wilton police departments plans to develop questions for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office about proposals for coverage of both towns, and individually.

The committee, made up of town managers, police chiefs, select board members and residents, received Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.’s coverage proposals but realized this week they need to better understand them. The committee met Monday at the Wilton Town Office.

The towns are looking at three options: join the police departments together to form one agency; go with the sheriff’s office coverage; or stay separate and share training and other resources.

The two departments are similar and each have about a $1 million police budget.

Wilton Town Manager Maria Greeley and Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere have reached out to Maine Municipal Association and MMA Risk Management to get some information on having a quasi-municipal police department resulting from the merger or joint operation of two municipal departments.

Adelia Weber, a staff attorney with MMA Legal Services, recommended that Jay and Wilton independently speak with their town attorneys to evaluate any risks before getting started with drafting such an agreement.

Weber also clarified that information she offered was just background information on municipal cooperation agreements to assist the local municipalities in getting started in forming a quasi-municipal entity.

“I am not aware of any law that would prohibit the municipalities from forming a quasi-municipal department for sharing police responsibilities,” Weber wrote.

She offered town officials general information on the types of agreements possible, town liability issues, workers compensation and more.

The next meeting of the collaboration committee is Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Jay Town Office.