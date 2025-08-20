A town of Phillips dump truck rolled over Tuesday afternoon after the truck was unloading on Wheeler Hill Road and became entwined in a utility wire, rolling onto its side, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steven Lowell wrote in an email Wednesday.

Christopher Steward, 53, of Phillips, was driving a 2025 Western Star dump truck when it rolled over.

He was not injured but was taken to a hospital by a MaineHealth EMS ambulance as precaution, Lowell said.

Phillips Fire Department members put absorbent mats and buckets with mats inside of it on the ground and under the truck to absorb and catch fluids leaking from the vehicle, including oil, fire Chief Sean Allen said.

The driver kicked out the windshield to get out of the truck, he said.

The truck was taken to a dealership to be assessed for damages, Phillips Town Manager Maureen Haley said.